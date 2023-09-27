Former Dons favourite Forrest dies at age 79

Aberdeen are "deeply saddened" by the death of former striker Jim Forrest at the age of 79.

He moved to Pittodrie from Preston in 1968 and scored 62 goals in 186 Dons appearances, helping the club to 1970 Scottish Cup success during his five-year spell.

Forrest, who played five times for Scotland, started his career at boyhood club Rangers where scored 145 goals in 163 games before spending a season with Preston.

Upon leaving Pittodrie, he had spells in South Africa and Hong Kong before ending his career at San Antonio Thunder in the United States.

Aberdeen's statement added: "The thoughts of everyone at Pittodrie are with Jim's family and friends at this sad time."