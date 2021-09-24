Team news: Southampton v Wolves

Southampton's Jack Stephens could be out for up to 12 weeks after injuring a tendon in his knee last weekend.

Fellow centre-back Lyanco struggled on his debut versus Sheffield United in midweek, so Stephens is likely to be replaced by Mohammed Salisu.

Stuart Armstrong remains out with a calf issue, while this match may come too soon for Theo Walcott, who is back in training after a minor injury.

Wolves defenders Yerson Mosquera and Rayan Ait-Nouri are both ruled out.

Mosquera made his first competitive appearance for the club in Wednesday's Carabao Cup game versus Tottenham, but was stretchered off after nine minutes with a hamstring injury.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was withdrawn after a clash of heads against Spurs and is unavailable because of concussion protocol.

Winger Daniel Podence, meanwhile, will hope to start his first Premier League match of the season after scoring against Spurs.

