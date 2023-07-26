Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt says he is not feeling any pressure as he returns to the squad after spending the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland.

The 21-year-old made an initial impact when given his first Premier League action under Marcelo Bielsa late in 2021 and, after experiencing the Championship last term, he is expected to be involved at Elland Road more regularly as the Whites bid for an immediate return to the top flight.

"I wouldn't say it's pressure - I just play football as I have since I was a young lad, I've never changed anything," Gelhardt told BBC Radio Leeds. "The hype doesn't faze me, whether people say good stuff or bad stuff, I'll always play the same."

Gelhardt helped Sunderland to the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

He added: "Everyone knows it's a very hard league, it's tough physically. You're playing two games a week most weeks. I'm excited. I got a bit of experience last year and I'm looking forward to playing more games."

Listen to the full interview here