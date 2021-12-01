Wolves 0-0 Burnley - Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche talking to Match of the Day: "It was a really tough game. We weren't as good as have been recently but the defence resilience and organisation was really pleasing. We just didn't deal with the ball as well we'd have liked or cause them enough problems as we'd have liked.

"We started really well. Chris Wood had a couple of early chances and Vydra had one too but generally we weren't were we needed to be to win a game. We weren't on the mark today, but we did enough to deserve a point and a clean sheet.

"Nathan Collins is doing really well - he's worked very hard. He's adapting to us and I'm really enjoying what he's about. Him and Jack Cork fitted in really well. We were a little bit skinny on the bench too."

On the game being 'tasty'": "Tasty? Not at all. It was great to see tackles and that the players are allowed to do that again."