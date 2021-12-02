Dirk Kuyt believes his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard will become a "great manager".

The Dutchman also hailed Gerrard's start to life as Aston Villa boss after he won his first two matches in charge before Wednesday's defeat by Manchester City.

"I have been following Steven since he was the manager of Glasgow [Rangers], I think he did a great job over there," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He is developing himself as a manager every day and I think it was the right time for him to make the next step to the Premier League.

"It is a big step for a young manager, so far he is doing really well, the first two games he had two really good results and yesterday against a top side in the league he was in the game until the end.

"I am quite comfortable that he is going to be a great manager because I have worked with him as a player and in the dressing room everybody knows he was the captain and you could see from the past that one day he would become a manager and I believe a good one."