Newcastle v Burnley: Confirmed team news
Eddie Howe makes two changes to the Newcastle team that drew with Norwich in midweek.
Ciaran Clark is suspended while Ryan Fraser isn't in the matchday squad. They're replaced by Jamaal Lascelles, who returns from suspension, and Miguel Almiron.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Lewis, Almiron, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton.
Subs: Darlow, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernández, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff.
Burnley also make two changes from their goalless draw with Wolves in midweek.
James Tarkowski returns from a suspension to replace centre-back Ben Mee.
Jack Cork drops to the bench in favour of Ashley Westwood, also returning from a suspension.
Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, Wood, McNeil, Cornet.
Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Roberts, Lennon, Rodriguez, Pieters, Vydra, Long, Thomas.