'I expect them to get uncomfortable' - Rodgers driving Celtic fitness

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has stressed the need to make his players uncomfortable during pre-season as he looks to build on the success of predecessor Ange Postecoglou.

The treble winners have stepped up preparations for the new campaign at a training camp in Portugal this week.

“The players and the staff are my priority for this early part of pre-season, just trying to ensure we can set the standard early on, and I have to say, everything has been superb," Rodgers told the Celtic website.

“We came away out to Portugal and the trip’s been really well organised and the staff have been fantastic.

“Obviously we’ve been working the players really hard because it’s so hot here, but we’re really getting them uncomfortable and that’s what’s needed at this stage of pre-season.

“I expect them to get uncomfortable – they’re getting themselves uncomfortable – and we’re really pushing them to get this base of fitness that they’re going to need for a really exciting but challenging season ahead. The mentality has been superb from my very first day."

Rodgers also praised the impact of the returning international players and how they drive standards in training.

“You see that uplift in quality when they do come back, those guys like Callum and Greg Taylor and the other guys who’ve been in the team consistently over these last couple of seasons,” he added.

“You see the quality that they bring - the quality really pushes up a level, and that’s what we want."