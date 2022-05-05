Burnley v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Burnley are looking to win consecutive league games against Aston Villa for the first time since January 1973, following their 3-2 win in this fixture last season.

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 26 away league games against Burnley (D6 L19), triumphing 2-1 in January 2020.

The eight Premier League meetings between Burnley and Aston Villa have alternated between a draw (four) and a victory for either side (two each), with Burnley winning the last match 3-2 in January 2021.