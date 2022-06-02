Sympathy but no surprise in Allan exit

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

While there are no surprises in the six names exiting Easter Road at the end of the season, Scott Allan being among them will inspire many words of sympathy.

The 30-year-old midfielder scored 17 goals and 39 assists in 129 games spread over three spells with Hibernian.

But his contribution has been limited since being unable to train through illness at the start of the 1920-21 season, later diagnosed as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that causes tiredness and shortage of breath.

Allan overcame that major hurdle to become part of Hibs' first-team squad again, but after only six starts this season, it was always going to be difficult to justify a fresh contract.

Of the six to depart, only he and winger Drey Wright were still part of the first-team squad - and even then only as bit-part participants. Alex Gogic was on loan to St Mirren, fellow midfielder Innes Murray at Edinburgh City, left-back Sean Mackie with Raith Rovers and experienced winger Jamie Murphy down at Mansfield Town.

A new manager will always be looking to bring in players who fit his philosophy and six being out of contract gave Lee Johnson an ideal chance to make room for them.