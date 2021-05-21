Luke Ayling: The right-back has turned himself into a consummate top-flight player and propelled himself into the thoughts of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Patrick Bamford: Top scorer who has proved all the doubters wrong. Epitomises the team ethic required by Bielsa in leading the press from the front and will be very unlucky if he is not included in England's Euros squad.

Stuart Dallas: Versatility, goals, energy - the Northern Ireland international known as 'the Cookstown Cafu' has been at least a nine out of 10 most weeks.

Jack Harrison: Set to make his move permanent after three years on loan from Manchester City. Ever-improving, the winger has fantastic feet, a great attitude and has developed his final ball and finishing.

Illan Meslier: The youngest keeper in Premier League history to keep 10 clean sheets. At this rate of improvement, the 21-year-old will win a senior cap for France before making his U21 debut. His skill set is as deep as his resonant voice!

Kalvin Phillips: The crucial cog in the slickest of machines - nobody does defensive midfield like Kalvin. Intercepts, reads, destroys and creates. He is the full package. Looks a shoo-in for England having established himself as one of the finest for both club and country.

Raphinha: Has to be the snip of the campaign at £17m from Rennes. The spinning nutmeg which almost sent Crystal Palace’s Gary Cahill into early retirement is one of the moments of the season. Goals, assists and devastating ability. Everyone's talking about the Brazilian.

Pascal Struijk: One of the most-improved players this season. Since coming in for captain Liam Cooper on the opening day at Liverpool, his displays in the heart of the defence - as opposed to in front of it - have been imperious. No wonder both the Netherlands and Belgium are after his services.

