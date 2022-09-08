Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has congratulated Chelsea on “a very good choice” of manager in Graham Potter.

Potter has succeeded Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and Hasenhuttl feels the Englishman's body of work on the south coast is worth celebrating.

“He’s the manager that has had the biggest impact in a club,” Hasenhuttl said.

“With all the limits they have had and all the transfers they have given away to other clubs, he has done a fantastic job with this group.

“He has all the knowledge and experience to step into one of the biggest clubs and perform on the highest level.”

Before joining Brighton in 2019, Potter had worked at Swansea and in Sweden where he memorably guided Ostersunds into a Europa League knockout tie with Arsenal.

“He has found other options to learn and develop his knowledge and has worked in other countries to get experience,” Hasenhuttl said.

“This is a very good way of doing it and as a manager, this is very important.”

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers agreed that the move is a natural progression for Potter.

He said: "I think it is that next step for him going into that club where there is a different pressure.

"He has done fantastic at Brighton, a club that has really grown and developed since coming into the Premier League. It is really strategically well-run behind the scenes and he’s been able to bring the players in and do some great work with them.

"So for him I think it’s that next step and if it comes off that will be a fantastic move for him going into a great club with so many good players."