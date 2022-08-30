Moyes on Paqueta, transfers and 'huge' Spurs game
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game with Spurs on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He says the squad is recovering after Sunday’s win at West Ham: “When you play a midweek game after a Sunday, it can take a bit out of you. It tests your squad and your players but hopefully we’ll be OK.”
He is thrilled to seal the signing of Lucas Paqueta: “We’ve been watching him for a long time but we didn’t think he would be available so a big thank you to the board. He can play two or three positions and will be a big player for us."
The Brazil midfielder is unlikely to feature in what is a “huge game” against Spurs: “We want to try and perform well. We’ve tried to give Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea good games and I think we have done over the last couple of seasons. They have an incredibly good coach and improved over the summer.”
He thinks Paqueta brings more flexibility to West Ham: “As a manager you have to mould to the players you have got. We’ve started to bring a better quality – Italian, German internationals. The proof is in the pudding but I think we have raised the quality.”
On the possibility of more transfers before Thursday’s deadline: “I wouldn’t completely say no, but in the same breath it could be yes because there are one or two things we need to look at.”