Moyes on Paqueta, transfers and 'huge' Spurs game

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game with Spurs on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He says the squad is recovering after Sunday’s win at West Ham: “When you play a midweek game after a Sunday, it can take a bit out of you. It tests your squad and your players but hopefully we’ll be OK.”

  • He is thrilled to seal the signing of Lucas Paqueta: “We’ve been watching him for a long time but we didn’t think he would be available so a big thank you to the board. He can play two or three positions and will be a big player for us."

  • The Brazil midfielder is unlikely to feature in what is a “huge game” against Spurs: “We want to try and perform well. We’ve tried to give Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea good games and I think we have done over the last couple of seasons. They have an incredibly good coach and improved over the summer.”

  • He thinks Paqueta brings more flexibility to West Ham: “As a manager you have to mould to the players you have got. We’ve started to bring a better quality – Italian, German internationals. The proof is in the pudding but I think we have raised the quality.”

  • On the possibility of more transfers before Thursday’s deadline: “I wouldn’t completely say no, but in the same breath it could be yes because there are one or two things we need to look at.”

