He says the squad is recovering after Sunday’s win at West Ham: “When you play a midweek game after a Sunday, it can take a bit out of you. It tests your squad and your players but hopefully we’ll be OK.”

He is thrilled to seal the signing of Lucas Paqueta: “We’ve been watching him for a long time but we didn’t think he would be available so a big thank you to the board. He can play two or three positions and will be a big player for us."

The Brazil midfielder is unlikely to feature in what is a “huge game” against Spurs: “We want to try and perform well. We’ve tried to give Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea good games and I think we have done over the last couple of seasons. They have an incredibly good coach and improved over the summer.”

He thinks Paqueta brings more flexibility to West Ham: “As a manager you have to mould to the players you have got. We’ve started to bring a better quality – Italian, German internationals. The proof is in the pudding but I think we have raised the quality.”