N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

As we go into the international break, Manchester City have maintained their unbeaten start to the season. As a result, we top our Champions League group and sit second in the Premier League, one point behind Arsenal.

The ubiquitous Erling Haaland has now scored 14 goals in just 10 games and Jack Grealish silenced his critics at the weekend by scoring his first goal of the season in the first minute against Wolves.

One player, with a much lower profile, has slotted into the side with great ease. Manuel Akanji has looked composed, is a great passer of the ball and looks as though he has been playing for City for years.

Akanji is one of 18 first-team players on international duty this week - it’s much easier to list those not joining their national teams.

Let’s hope they all return fit and well when the Premier League season restarts with the Manchester derby.