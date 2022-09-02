Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Leicester City versus Aston Villa at King Power Stadium on 10 September. Stick a red ring around this game on the calendar.

It is a fixture that has all the hallmarks of a pivotal one for Foxes' manager Brendan Rodgers and the inspirational leader who was his captain at Liverpool, Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

The pair are under scrutiny after poor starts to the Premier League season.

Their summer transfer activity has been markedly different, with Leicester City creating barely a ripple and Villa's ambitious owners throwing their weight behind Gerrard.

Rodgers could barely contain his disappointment at his inability to work the markets this summer; the only transfer fee they paid was the £15m to Reims for Wout Faes, a defensive replacement for Wesley Fofana, sold to Chelsea for £70m.

The manager cut a downcast figure after Leicester's fourth defeat in five games, at home to Manchester United, left them bottom of the table.

Rodgers clearly wanted to do more but could not. What will be the eventual cost for the club and their manager?