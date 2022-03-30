Harry Maguire's team-mates were quick to show their support for the Manchester United defender, after he was booed during England's win over Ivory Coast.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said: "I can't get my head around what happened at Wembley tonight. Harry has been a colossus for England. Without him, the progress made at the last two tournaments would not have been possible.

"To be booed at his home stadium, for no reason? What have we become? What happened tonight was just wrong. As someone who wants to win with England, I feel fortunate to share a dressing room with him. We all feel the same."

Manchester City's Jack Grealish also pointed out Maguire's part in England's first two goals as he called the booing "ridiculous".

"Harry has been unbelievable for this country - the World Cup, the Euros, he has been brilliant," he added.

"Our first two goals, the first one comes from him driving with the ball and the second one comes from him driving a little bit.

"Not every centre-back has those qualities."

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice tweeted that those booing were a "total embarrassment".

He added: "Harry Maguire has been incredible every single time he's put on the England shirt. Absolute nonsense now it's becoming. Back your own players. Especially with a major tournament coming up."