With eight games remaining for Everton to save themselves from relegation, how concerned are you, Toffees fans, that the club might go down?

Here are some of your comments:

Steve: Very worried. Can't keep a clean sheet, players aren't good enough, how Nathan Patterson and Dele Alli can't get in this team I don't know.

Scott: Yes, I do think we can stay up. We played well in the first half of the game against West Ham, which is encouraging. However, the goals they scored both came from silly mistakes by Mason Holgate and Alex Iwobi. We need players to concentrate for the whole of the game, especially with Watford struggling for wins both home and away.

Phil: Worried? Yes. Surprised? No. Things have been going downhill since David Moyes left. I wonder what the coaching team are actually doing in training to address the serious lack of confidence? I'm starting to think that relegation would mean a welcome team re-build, at least the youngsters may be given a decent chance for once.

Paul: Probably one of the worst Everton sides I've seen in the 35 years I've supported them. No self belief, no confidence and a lot of bad signings of average players, bar the odd exception. Seems many moons ago since the days of Moyes when we supported with pride and the players played for the badge. It'll be pure luck if we don't get relegated.

