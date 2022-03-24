Wolves captain Conor Coady says it is his goal to encourage "more communication" from his team-mates.

Speaking from St George's Park on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Coady said that dressing rooms are quieter places than when he started playing and he wants to develop that with younger players.

"We don't speak as much as we used to," he said, "and it's a massive part of football.

"I grew up playing with Jamie Carragher and he never stopped talking. I try to bring it into my game, to help others with positions.

"People like us need to push young lads to talk. We don't want communication to stop because it makes players and teams better."

