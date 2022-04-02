Wolves v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news
Wolves make four changes from the side that began the 3-2 home loss to Leeds on 18 March.
Max Kilman, Marcal, Fabio Silva and Francisco Trincao all start, while Romain Saiss and Rayan Ait-Nouri drop to the bench.
Midfielder Ruben Neves is out for at least a month after sustaining a knee ligament injury against Leeds, while striker Raul Jimenez begins a two-game suspension after being sent off in that match.
Wolves: Sa, Boly, Coady, Castro, Kilman, Marcal, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Silva, Podence, Trincao.
Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Gomes, Cundle, Semedo, Saiss, Chiquinho, Hwang.
Three changes for Aston Villa from the side beaten 1-0 at home by Arsenal on 19 March.
Lucas Digne, Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey come in with Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Buendia among the substitutes. Striker Danny Ings is not in the Villa squad.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne. McGinn, Sanson, Ramsey, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Luiz, Buendia, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, Young, Traore, Sinisalo.