Wolves v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news

Wolves make four changes from the side that began the 3-2 home loss to Leeds on 18 March.

Max Kilman, Marcal, Fabio Silva and Francisco Trincao all start, while Romain Saiss and Rayan Ait-Nouri drop to the bench.

Midfielder Ruben Neves is out for at least a month after sustaining a knee ligament injury against Leeds, while striker Raul Jimenez begins a two-game suspension after being sent off in that match.

Wolves: Sa, Boly, Coady, Castro, Kilman, Marcal, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Silva, Podence, Trincao.

Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Gomes, Cundle, Semedo, Saiss, Chiquinho, Hwang.