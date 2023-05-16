Naismith 'hard to ignore' if Hearts finish third

Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast

On a weekend during which Finland were controversially pipped to the Eurovision Song Contest post despite winning the public after an unknown ‘panel of experts’ chose Sweden, one of Scottish football’s officiating experts went one better after his performance in the St Mirren-Hearts match.

Let me begin by saying I take no joy in critiquing a referee’s performance, but some of the decision making by David Dickinson against both sides were baffling to say the least. Andy Halliday’s first half crunching challenge going unpunished, the free-kick awarded against James Hill that lead to St Mirren’s second goal and the decision to send off Peter Haring in the second half.

In Dickinson’s defence, he could have been supported by the VAR official Alan Newlands more often than he was.

Thankfully, Hearts were able to salvage something from the match with Lawrence Shankland’s 22nd goal of the season from the penalty spot levelling the scores. There were some grievances from pundits on the radio about Ryan Flynn’s elbow push on Josh Ginnelly, but as theatrical as it may have appeared, there was no need for Flynn to be raising his hands in the box and you always run the risk of being penalised.

Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Aberdeen is going to be a definitive moment not just for our slim hopes of winning the race for third but for Steven Naismith’s chances of getting the Hearts job on a full-time basis.

At this moment, I would prefer a more experienced manager at the helm permanently, but if we finished the season in third place after clawing back a five-point deficit in just three games then it’s a remarkable turnaround and he’d be hard to ignore.