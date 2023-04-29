Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

For the majority of the second half, Forest looked to be heading towards three points which would give them some much needed breathing space in the Premier League relegation battle.

The away end was bouncing at the Brentford Community Stadium, serenading Steve Cooper and allowing themselves thoughts of safety.

Then there was a harsh reality check.

Brentford players weren't closed down quickly enough, allowed too much space and the exposed Keylor Navas might have expected to do better with both efforts which squirmed in.

What Forest can't do - and Cooper won't let them do - is let this disappointment affect their confidence.

If they show the same spirit and application, minus the sloppy errors, Forest will have a good chance to bounce back with three points when they face Southampton in a must-win home game a week on Monday.