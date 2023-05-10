'What the Gothenburg Greats achieved continues to inspire the city'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

As a three-year-old sitting on the shoulders of his grandfather, I can barely remember seeing Aberdeen’s greatest ever team drive past me on their open-top bus, watching from the side of the road not far from the city’s airport in Dyce as the squad made its way into town and then back to Pittodrie.

It was the afternoon of Thursday, 12 May 1983. Less than 24 hours earlier, those players had beaten Spanish behemoths Real Madrid, under the great Alfredo Di Stefano, in Gothenburg, to lift the Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup.

As an added measure of the success, if it were needed, Barcelona won it the year before and Juventus the year after while Bayern Munich were knocked out en route.

It’s a significant week for the club and its supporters as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of their best day. 11 May that year was indelibly inked into Pittodrie and Scottish football history on that soaking wet night in Sweden as the team exalted themselves from a successful one to a legendary one.

Amid the celebrations this week, which begin with a film premiere and culminate at a probable sell-out Pittodrie against Hibernian, the players, including goalscorers Eric Black and John Hewitt, will finally join their manager Sir Alex Ferguson in being anointed freemen of the city.

It will be a joyous moment for captain Willie Miller and his team-mates which I’m sure will also be filled with emotion as they remember likes of the late Neale Cooper and Teddy Scott who played huge, if very different, roles in the success. Both men would have been front and centre this week had they still been with us and their impacts will never be forgotten.

What that team achieved, alongside their Super Cup success against European champions Hamburg later that year, continues to inspire the city and its natives. And as the years go on and football changes, it appears all the more remarkable that a club of Aberdeen’s size could achieve such greatness.

It will be a special week for a special team.