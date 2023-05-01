The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) "strongly refute" Jurgen Klopp's claim that referee Paul Tierney spoke out of turn after Liverpool's win over Tottenham on Sunday.

In a post-match interview, Klopp said Tierney seems to have something "against" Liverpool" and that the official spoke to him in a manner which was "not ok" when showing him a yellow card for his celebrations after Diogo Jota's winner.

But PGMOL said in a statement: "PGMOL is aware of the comments made by Jurgen Klopp after his side's fixture with Tottenham Hotspur.

"Match officials in the Premier League are recorded in all games via a communications system and having fully reviewed the audio of referee Paul Tierney from today's fixture, we can confirm he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierney's actions were improper."