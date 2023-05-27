Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Fulham gave it a really good go the last time they were at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March, before things unravelled for them extremely quickly. I think Marco Silva's side will make a game of it this time too. United made sure of a Champions League place next season with Thursday's 4-1 win over Chelsea, and I am sure next weekend's FA Cup final will be on their minds.

Erik ten Hag's side have limped over the line a bit in the race for the top four, but their home form has been solid and they should have too much for the Cottagers again this time too.

Fulham will finish 10th whatever the result - they have had a brilliant season and I've enjoyed watching them. I must admit I thought they would get relegated, so I was only slightly out there.

Devendorf's prediction: I am going to go for an underwhelming United performance and a win by a lone goal. 1-0

