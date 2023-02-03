Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi says there is no ill-feeling towards Moises Caicedo despite him publicly declaring his wish to leave the club in the final days of the transfer window.

Speaking ahead of Brighton's match against Bournemouth on Saturday, De Zerbi said: "I am happy that Moises has stayed with us. I want to speak to our fans to support him. I love Moises.

"Everyone in the club loves him and I want the fans to follow me."

He also made sure to differentiate between this situation and that which saw Leandro Trossard leave the club and move to Arsenal.

"Moises is a good guy. In other times I've spoken about other players, but he's different," he said.

Despite this, De Zerbi does not know which of his star players will remain at the club past the summer.

"I'm very proud of this squad and it's an honour for me to coach these players," added De Zerbi.

"I think we can fight to achieve a big target. At the right moment, I will speak to Tony (Bloom) about transfers and the future markets."