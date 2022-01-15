Wolves v Southampton - team news

Wolves have made three changes to the side that won at Manchester United in their last league outing.

Leander Dendoncker replaces Ruben Neves in midfield, wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri comes in for Marcal and centre-back Tote Gomes will make his first appearance for the club instead of Romain Saiss.

Wolves: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Podence, Trincao

Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Jordão, Silva, Giles, Sanderson, Traore, Cundle, Campbell