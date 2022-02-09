Profligate United made to pay as Burnley's Weghorst steps up

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Turf Moor

Burnley's new signing Wout Weghorst showed in the second half what an asset he could be.

His nimbleness in the build-up to Burnley's equaliser took advantage of Harry Maguire's mistake and his pass was perfect. He then brought an excellent full-length save out of David de Gea.

Newcastle's win took the gloss off the result but Sean Dyche's side have avoided defeat against Arsenal and Manchester United in the past three games. That alone offers reason for optimism with Liverpool due to visit on Sunday.

As for United, for the second game running they dominated the play and had most of the chances - but just as against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, the visitors were made to pay for their profligacy.

Paul Pogba's goal was a thing of beauty and his finish one of those moments which underline the France international's status as one of the best midfielders in the world.

But when United were chasing the game, Pogba didn't really step up, and once again interim boss Ralf Rangnick will wonder about a VAR decision that went against him.

The result means United drop to fifth, with the three teams below them all capable of catching them if they win their games in hand.