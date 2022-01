Brighton youngster Lorent Tolaj has joined League One side Cambridge on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Seagulls from Swiss side FC Sion in June 2018, has yet to make a senior appearance for the club but has scored eight goals in 21 appearances for the under-23 side this season.

He is the second Brighton player to sign for Cambridge after midfielder Jensen Weir, who joined on a season-long loan in July.