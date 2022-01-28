Who is the Premier League's greatest number 10?

The number 10 role has been played by so many greats of the game it makes it one of the most iconic positions in football.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of BBC Match of the Day: Top 10, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can choose your top three from a shortlist and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

A certain Manchester City legend who has recently had a statue built in honour of him outside the Etihad features on the list.

David Silva

You know a player is a legend if they get a statue in their honour.

A permanent reminder of David Silva's contribution to Manchester City stands outside the Etihad Stadium. The mercurial midfielder made 436 appearances for City, scoring 77 goals. Silva departed in 2020 to return to his native Spain with Real Sociedad, having won numerous collective and individual honours during his time at City.

During his decade at the club he won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and two FA Cups.

Have your say on the best number 10s to play in the Premier League