Lewis Coombes, BBC South, sports editor

With Southampton having lost the Premier League nous of Danny Ings, Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand, so far they’ve turned to the potential of youth to fill the void.

They’ve recruited well in terms of numbers this summer, which has undoubtedly improved the squad’s depth, but there are still question marks over vocal leadership in defensive areas and the experience to close out games.

If there is to be a late addition to the squad this window it’s likely to be in the defensive midfielder position - offering greater protection - alongside James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu and Ibrahima Diallo.

It will be interesting to see if the arrival of Brazilian centre-back Lyanco from Torino provides the physicality and commanding leadership that’s much-needed, alongside Mohammed Salisu.