E﻿rik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford needs to be more clinical in front of goal, despite the England striker being Manchester United's top goalscorer so far this season.

R﻿ashford has scored five goals in all competitions and has also provided more assists than any of his team-mates.

But, a﻿fter seeing three big chances saved in Thursday's 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia, Ten Hag wants more from his forward.

H﻿e said: "He did a lot of things well but finally he knows that he has to be more clinical and he had to score a goal.

"When you have such good movements and make such good combinations, good actions, then you have to finish. I know sometimes it's the game, it's not your night and it's about the form of the day, but it can change in another game.

"I think he's in a really good run, that shows in the chances he creates. Now it's two games he's been a little unlucky. On Sunday he deserved a goal but they cancelled it, against Nicosia he didn't score. I say save it for the coming week."

While M﻿anchester City's Erling Haaland has already scored 20 goals in all competitions, Ten Hag was asked if he is confident his strikers can reach those figures.

H﻿e said: "Yes, I'm confident, mostly. In my teams, there are players who will score. They come into the position and in the last part, it's also about the freedom from the player, the intuition, the space they have to take.

"When they have that feeling then you will see that when they have the talent, when they have the potential, they will score that number of goals.

"I think we have in our squad players who can score that number of goals, but you can also divide it, because we have many goalscorers across the offensive department. But I think we also need something from midfield and the defensive department."