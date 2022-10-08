Malky Mackay's Ross County side won away at Almondvale for the first time in ten years.

Here is what the County manager had to say: “Knew it was going to be a war of attrition today - it was always going to be a tough game for us.

"I thought 2nd half we won a lot more second balls. Jordy Hiwula did really well when he came on the pitch. A lot of reward for a lot of hard work. There’s a lot of games in the Premiership that are on a knife edge and you have to win those first and second balls. The win today is a good one for the club."