E﻿ddie Howe says Nick Pope's heroic penalty shootout performance in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday has boosted his World Cup claims.

After a goalless 90 minutes at St James' Park, t﻿he goalkeeper saved three penalties as the Magpies beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the shootout.

H﻿owe said: "I've got to say the first penalty save, I thought, was right out of the top drawer.

"There was actually a save in the first half that again I thought was right out of the top drawer as well, so it wasn't just in the penalty shootout.

"But he's been doing that for us all season. He's a very commanding figure, but he's kept goal with such low fuss, it sort of goes unnoticed what a difference he's made."

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson also have high hopes of making Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar.

Asked how proud that would make him, Howe replied: "We want to develop players and progress their careers, so playing in World Cups is very, very important to all the international players, not just the English guys.

"We're very proud of our internationals regardless of who they play for.

"We're keeping our fingers crossed for all of them tomorrow and I hope they can make it."

W﻿hen pressed on why Wilson wasn't in the squad on Wednesday, he added: "It's about the illness and not wanting to take a risk while his immune system is low.

"There's no problem - we're just trying to look after him."