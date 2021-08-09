Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City's new £100m man Jack Grealish has just given a fascinating first press conference since joining the club from Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old was assured and expansive in his answers and looks thoroughly at home in his new environment.

He said there were "six or seven reasons" why he moved to City, including winning trophies, working with Pep Guardiola and next year's World Cup.

If he plays as well as he just spoke, City fans will enjoy what Grealish has to offer.