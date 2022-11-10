Wolves: Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

This time last season, Arsenal fans had eyes on a few players we wanted the club to sign when we were struggling with our midfield and attack, including Wolves' Neves and Pedro Neto.

However, with the wonderful work Mikel Arteta and his team have done to rejuvenate the Gunners, it's a completely different story now - and I don't think any Wolves players would make Arsenal's starting XI.

Our pace and intensity, and the beautiful way we're playing football, means none of their players would be preferred to any of our great team that's reached such heights so far this season.

To be fair to Wolves, they have had a bit of disruption with the sacking of first Nuno Espirito Santo and then Bruno Lage. Hopefully they can start picking up results with their new manager Lopetegui, after they play us.

Arsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV, external

