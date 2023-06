Rangers will complete their pre-season schedule with a friendly away to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on Saturday, 29 July at 14:30 BST.

The match - the weekend before the Scottish Premiership kicks off - is Rangers' second against German opposition this summer, with Hamburg visiting Ibrox on 22 July.

Michael Beale's side begin their warm-up games against Newcastle United in Allan McGregor's testimonial at Ibrox on 18 July.