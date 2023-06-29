Left-sided central defender Gvardiol has emerged as Pep Guardiola's newest transfer target.

Gvardiol is primarily a centre-back but he could feature in a back-three or in a four-man defence.

His statistics in the Bundesliga last season are comparable to City's current centre-backs. His passing accuracy is slightly lower, but his interventions and possession stats were often better.

In Europe's top five leagues, only four defenders touched the ball more times per 90 minutes than Gvardiol.

He does already have a little bit of history with Man City though, as he scored a header against them in the Champions League last-16 first leg this year. That goal was just one of Gvardiol's five goals for Leipzig.

