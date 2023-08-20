Aston Villa 4-0 Everton: Key stats

Aston Villa have won eight consecutive home Premier League games, their longest home league winning run since February 1990 (run of 9).

Everton have lost both of their first two matches of a league season while also not scoring in either game for only a third time in the club’s history, after 1952-53 in the second tier and 1955-56 in the top-flight.

Villa have now won their opening home game in each of the last four Premier League seasons, while this was their biggest margin of victory in their home opener in the league since 1976-77 v West Ham (also 4-0).

All six of Leon Bailey's Premier League goals for Villa have been at Villa Park, the joint-most a player has scored in the competition with 100% coming at the same stadium.