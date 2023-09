Manchester City could land 19-year-old Boca Juniors and Argentina left-back Valentin Barco for a fee of around £15m in January. (Football Insider), external

City are also set to sign 16-year-old England Under-17 midfielder Divine Mukasa from West Ham United. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side turned down loan offers for 20-year-old Norwegian forward Oscar Bobb from Ajax and Porto. (Telegraph), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column