BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Lynne: Given Newcastle's poor start to the season, including the late implosion against Liverpool, how long do you think it will be before manager Eddie Howe is under pressure?

Phil: Interesting question, Lynne, and something which already seems to be a subject for social media discussion.

I think Eddie Howe, given all his fine work in getting Newcastle United into the Champions League, is perfectly safe but there is no doubt they are currently not looking like the side that did so well last season. I'm not sure Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are suited as a midfield partnership, for all their obvious talent.

I was surprised Newcastle did not invest in a "number six" type midfield man, but Howe clearly felt the chance to sign Tonali was too good to miss.

Very early days, but perhaps Howe is just currently a victim of expectations that he has raised himself by performances last season.