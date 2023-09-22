Manchester United are willing to sell England winger Jadon Sancho, who they bought for £73m from Borussia Dortmund, in a cut-price deal in January. (Star), external

Meanwhile, United, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Norway and Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, with the 18-year-old valued at around £30m. (Express), external

Finally, United players are still angry at the treatment of former goalkeeper David de Gea, after the 32-year-old Spaniard was allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Sun), external

