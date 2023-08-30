PSV Eindoven 5-1 Rangers (agg 7-3): Analysis

Richard Winton, BBC Sport Scotland at Phillips Arena

Beale had said his team were "due a big performance", but they were unable to deliver in this cauldron of noise. They are not the first - PSV have not lost here since November - but the manner in which they folded will be a cause for concern.

What impact might that disappointment - and the physical toil of this tie - have on Rangers as they prepare for the season's first Old Firm game on Sunday?

That remains to be seen but, if he looks hard enough, the manager might be able to pick some scraps from this in the days between now and then.

What if Goldson's flicked header had gone the other side of the post? What if Rabbi Matondo hadn't scudded an upright after an outrageous dart through the PSV defence? What if they'd not conceded so soon after Tavernier guided in Sam Lammers' cross to make it 2-1?

That, though, is all moot right now. What matters is Sunday. Celtic. Then the Europa League.