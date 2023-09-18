Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer told BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast he is remaining positive about the potential for the Blades this season, despite another loss in the Premier League against Tottenham on Saturday: "It’s really hard, we worked so hard as a team and a unit. You can see on their celebrations how happy they were with the three points.

"Of course it’s a positive [having a close game with a top team like Tottenham], you can see how much they celebrated after the game, that says enough about us. We can be so proud of that, and the same against Man City.

"We have to make sure we manage the game later on. The points and the goals will come, I have so much confidence in this team.

When asked about how he's settling in at Sheffiled United so far, Hamer said: "The lads are very nice to me, I’m speaking with them a lot. I see them outside of the club as well, so it’s good team bonding, very helpful."

On some of the Blades' other summer recruits, Hamer said: "The quality of McAtee is enormous, an amazing player and amazing talent. It’s the same with Archer. I played him against him last year four times, so i know what he can do."

