Daka on Vardy, a president and a record

Leicester City striker Patson Daka says it has been “amazing” to work alongside Jamie Vardy since joining the club.

Daka, 23, joined the Foxes for £23m from Red Bull Salzburg in June and shot to prominence by scoring four goals in the club’s last Europa League outing – a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in October.

Asked about Vardy, Daka said: "It’s been amazing working with him, being close to him, learning from him. He's a great guy. I was talking to him before my first game and it’s special for me to work alongside him. I believe there is a lot more I can learn from him."

Leicester face Spartak Moscow again in the fourth game of their Europa League group on Thursday. Brendan Rodgers’ side sit third in Group C and so a victory on home soil is key to their hopes of progressing.

By virtue of the four goals he produced in his last European outing, Daka has the quirky possibility of becoming Leicester’s all-time leading scorer in European competition - despite his short time at the club - if he can find the net one more time.

“For me, it’s not the main focus,” Daka added. “I believe it’s not about how long you have been at the club, or how long you have been doing something. It’s how you’re going to use your time. If I can help the team score and we win, that is more important than my personal glory."

Daka also revealed the president of Zambia is following his progress, adding: "The president has been so supportive. He messages me and everyone striving for their dream. It's a huge motivation for me, because I know I carry the hopes of 18 million Zambians. Even though I'm here, I'm doing it for them."