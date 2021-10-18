Norwich 0-0 Brighton: The pick of the stats
Norwich’s haul of two points from their first eight league games of a season is their worst-ever tally at this stage of a league campaign.
Since their maiden Premier League season in 2017-18, Brighton have been involved in 19 goalless draws, five more than any other side in that time.
Norwich’s last two Premier League games have ended goalless, with the Canaries registering back-to-back clean sheets in the competition for the first time since March 2016.