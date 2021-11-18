Wolves v West Ham: What does the form show?
West Ham have won each of their past four Premier League games, the longest current winning run in the competition. The Hammers haven’t won five top-flight games in a row since February 2006 under Alan Pardew.
No side has used fewer different players in the Premier League this season than Wolves (18). Meanwhile, West Ham have made just four changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other side.
The Hammers are unbeaten in 11 away games in all competitions (won eight, drawn three), their longest ever solely as a top-flight club, and longest in general since March 2004 (13).