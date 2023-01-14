Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: What O'Neil said

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to Sky Sports: "The penalty decision is a scandalous decision. It was never, ever a penalty. I don't know how we have VAR and that is still given.

"We created some chances, had some moments, but it didn't go our way.

"Huge [impact on the game]. It was the same ref last time we were here in the play-off semi-final. I thought it was really poor. I will have a chat with him afterwards. If he doesn't see it I don't know how VAR doesn't see it. Toney is pulling Marcos Senesi over.

"We were let down by a terrible decision.

"They gave everything. We had two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old on the bench. We are short - injuries, illness. We are in a tricky spot but you see a group that are willing to keep going no matter what."