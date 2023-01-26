I trust these players to keep us up - McInnes

Derek McInnes maintains his Kilmarnock squad is good enough to avoid relegation, despite currently sitting just three points ahead of bottom side Ross County.

Killie and County face off in Dingwall on Saturday, and McInnes admitted there is unlikely to be further transfer business at Rugby Park before the window closes on Tuesday.

“We are a bit restricted in what we can do this window because the budget is used up – the club have always been very supportive,” said the Killie boss.

“But listen, I trusted this team of players when I took the job. I looked at the squad - I trusted this group of players that we were good enough to win the Championship and the trust continues.

“I trust that we are good enough to get the job done and take responsibility for that this season and hopefully we can demonstrate that over the coming months.

“When you are playing teams around you at this stage of the season, if you can take the opportunity not only to get the three points but obviously inflict some damage on teams around you, you can see why it can be built up like a six-pointer.

“But whoever loses or wins or draws, whatever happens, it is not going to decide anything. But it is a tough game.”