Confirmed team news: Luton v Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal for Chelsea as the Blues make nine changes to the side that began their Carabao Cup final defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.

Only Antonio Rudiger and Mason Mount keep their place, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner starting in attack for Thomas Tuchel's visitors.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Hudson-Odoi, Sarr, Rudiger, Kenedy; Niguez, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek; Mount; Werner, Lukaku.

Substitutes: Mendy, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Barkley, James, Williams, Vale, Hall.