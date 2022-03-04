The sale of Chelsea won't be a fast process, according to French football expert Julien Laurens.

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss is one of the candidates to take over after saying that he had been offered the chance to buy the club and that Roman Abramovich wanted "to get rid of Chelsea quickly".

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, Laurens said: "Roman Abramovich wants a quick sale but I think we can tell Hansjorg that this is not going to be quick. You don’t sell a club like Chelsea just like that.

"There are a lot of things that come into consideration, you need approval from the Premier League. A lot of things will happen but certainly he is one of the guys who can potentially buy it.

"The thing is, whatever the cost of the club is, the money Chelsea owes Roman Abramovich is not there anymore, but this club still has a huge value so you will still have to spend maybe £2bn to buy Chelsea.

"Not many people in the world in their own right now can do that. Some can, but it would be half of their fortune. There won’t be many people who can afford it, but because it’s Chelsea and they are in the Premier League there will be some candidates."

