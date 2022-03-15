Manchester United are considering a fresh summer move for 28-year-old England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane. (Mirror), external

Kane will have two years left on his contract this summer and a move to Old Trafford could mean potentially linking up with former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, as the Paris Saint-Germain boss is reportedly one of United's targets to become their next boss.

Meanwhile, Leeds United forward Raphinha has gained interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. (Sportitalia), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column